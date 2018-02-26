Easiest way to find a bus in Helsinki Metropolitan Area.Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Kirkonummi, Kerava Journey PlannerTransportation application for Helsinki Metropolitan Area (Helsinki, Espoo, Vantaa, Kirkonummi, Kerava)Bussit is a reittiopas clone for android devices.It is easy to use and nice.It is possible to search with address and your location.Shows results conveniently, you can see details of the route such as stops lists.Shows results on map with color code also has color code for cycle route.Saves search queries to card so you can select location from history.Live trams, trains, and metro can be seen on the map.Also can select location from map.Basically Advertisement Free Version of Bussit ReittiopasTags: HSL, Transport Helsinki, Reittiopas!!!! If maps does crash you need to install https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.google.android.gms !!!