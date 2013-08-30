Download the National Car Rental app and tap into the power of more ease and convenience all at your fingertips. To make your rental experience even better, the National app has these features: Make, modify and cancel reservations. Find and map pickup and drop-off locations. See specials and deals that can be booked right from the app. Access roadside assistance and customer service. Become an Emerald Club member and get even more powerful app features and benefits: Track your past, current and future itineraries. Monitor and redeem your Free Rental Days. Manage your Emerald Club profile. Travel with the new National app and put speed and choice in the palm of your hand. Its available for download today!Recent changes:1.0.1:Includes minor bug fixes.1.0.0:The following features are available for use in version 1.0.0 of the National Mobile App:Track My Trip via the National Rental TrackerReservations (Create / View / Modify)Emerald Club LoginRedeem Free Rental DaysManage my Emerald Club Profile View My Upcoming TripsBook a Special / DealFind a LocationTap To Call Customer Support, Roadside Assistance, Extend My RentalContent rating: Everyone