Welcome to our Lozano Travel App! Managing your trip with Lozano Travel is now easier.Use Lozano Travel App to manage your trip, organize your research of experiences and activities; get recommendations for restaurants or special sites of that interest you. You can access the app anytime to view included services in your itinerary, before, during, and after your trip, from flights, hotels, cruise and tours, to suggested activities. You can share recommendations and experiences with friends and family, save it, download it on PDF, print it and review it as many times as you wish.Once you view Your Trip, you and all those whom you wish to share your trip with, can add comments, photos and experiences and create a journal with interesting content. This journal can also be viewed on the net.Features:Managing Your Trip information:View your day-to-day itineraryInformation of confirmed flightsAccess to confirmed tours and excursionsInformation on your confirmed Cruise or Special Activities that are part of your itinerary.Share with family and friends:Invite friends and family to recommend places for your upcoming Trips.Invite them and/or fellow travelers to add information to your Journal.Share with family and friends:Share via email, Facebook and Twitter.Make a list of Special Places:And categorize by sights, shopping, food & drink, etc.View a consolidated map of Special Places.Create a Journal:Write down memories of your trip during or after, along with friends and family and fellow travelers, including photos, videos, locations and notes.Vie a consolidated map of locations inside your Journal.Works Offline:This app is designed to work offline. It will automatically synchronize any changes the next time your mobile device is connected.Trip Itineraries:Receive your trip itinerary along with information on destinations and recommendations directly from your Travel Advisor from Lozano Travel.