The "Bend, Oregon" Android app will bring you a new local perspective on this unique city. Centrally located in the state of Oregon, Bend is Oregon's outdoor recreation haven with the Cascade Range and the Deschutes River right in the neighborhood. Bend is a city for all seasons and plays host to a variety of events and festivals year round. Located just two and half hours east of Eugene and three hours south east of Portland, Bend calls all of the outdoor adventure seekers and craft beer lovers. Get up close and local to experience Bend Oregon through the eyes of a local.Unlock the secrets to Bend Oregon!- Local Events- Nearby Results- Local Events & App Only Deals- Interactive Maps- Geo Accurate Gallery Guide, Local History, Points of Interest- One Touch Directions- Favorites- Quick Links- Easily Click & Call Listed Phone Numbers