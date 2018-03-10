If you wish to see a living sample of our future, one sure shot way to do that is to learn to speak and understand Korean. Your wish to be able to chat in Korean by learning everyday words and phrases from their dictionary is now an app at your fingertips! Korean Pretati is a one of a kind language translation app utilizing video and voice lessons to help travellers like you from all over the world easily learn and communicate in Korean. Why? Because the Korean Pretati translation app has an inbuilt Korean dictionary containing over 500 carefully selected words and phrases that travellers, businessmen, technology lovers and language enthusiasts will find priceless when chatting in Korean or visiting Korea!For each phrase, there is a video of a Korean native speaker clearly pronouncing each word, plus the Korean script and also the phonetic pronunciation of the phrase. For easy navigation, the phrases are grouped into categories for the most common travel situations like Getting Around, Eating & Drinking, Korean expressions, Health, Problems, Numbers, Time and Date, Meeting People, Shopping, Money and even the necessary Korean survival phrases. Other first of its kind features include the ability to playback each Korean phrase in slow mode, mark favorites for quick reference and even copy the phrase to send via SMS or email to your mates. You can quickly share these to your social media circles too! While the app is primarily targeted towards travellers, it is also a great learning tool for those who wish to start learning the basics of the Korean language in an easy and fast way, while having fun at the same time.The app is a onetime download and works completely offline so you never have to worry about expensive international data costs or searching for an open WIFI network. You can focus on the succulent Korean grilled meat instead.Korean Pretati Translation App FeaturesOver 500 essential travel Korean words, phrases and expressions, each with Korean Script, English to Korean Translation, accurate phonetic pronunciation and video clipHigh quality VIDEO and AUDIO for every word and phrase being spoken by polished NATIVE KOREAN SPEAKERSQuick SEARCH of all words and phrases so you don't have to spend time looking for what you needBuild your FAVORITES list to quickly access the Korean phrases and expressions you want to learn or translateAudio is perfect for headphones or over your Phone / Tablet speakersWORKS OFFLINE so you don't need to be connected to the Internet and pay international roaming charges when travelling. It works on airplane mode too, so you can learn even when you are flying or sailing!Share the video or the phrase via SMS, email or social mediaSLOW PLAY feature allows you to hear the phrase slowly and clearly to help you get a better grasp of what is being spokenHigh definition graphics optimized for retina displayA variety of CATEGORIES for every situation like Getting Around, Eating & Drinking, Health, Problems, Numbers, Time and Date, Meeting People, Shopping and Money - this is the perfect travel dictionary app around_________________________________CONTACT US / SUPPORTWe would love to hear from you to improve the app and answer any questions you might have. Please CONTACT US on our website at www.pretati.com