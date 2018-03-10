============================disclaimer: this app is not sponsored by Google/Local Guides team============================Local Guides is a global community of explorers who write reviews, share photos, answer questions, add or edit places, and check facts on Google Maps. Millions of people rely on contributions like yours to decide where to go and what to do.Want to know about Local Guides program & how to be a Local Guide?Please check Google Local Guides website: https://maps.google.com/localguidesAre you a Local Guide? You're looking for Local Guides in your city or an other city? or do you want fellow local guides to find you easily and follow your updates on social networks?Local Guides Directory makes that easy for you. LGD is a small project that aim to make an index for Local Guides arround the world, of course for people who want to be found. You can share with others only your name and city, add a connection to social profiles or just keep your profile private (which is on by default for all users).All you need is to sign in with your Google account to start. You will be able to share a link to your Google+ profile and to your contributions on Google maps. To add links to twitter and Facebook, you have to associate them with your LGD account, no special permission required , to ensure the verification of those social profiles. (We will not post on your behalf as we don't have those permissions nor without your consent)more information:https://www.localguidesconnect.com/t5/General-Discussion/APP-Local-Guides-Directory/td-p/274766