Experience the very best of Santa Monica while you stay at the seaside Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows by using the Fairmont App.This easy to use app will help you easily manage your stay and get a more convenient and personalized experience at the property. It will keep you informed about events at the property and local events.The app also gives you immediate access to services and amenities - you can choose, schedule, order and track service requests such as in-room dining or room cleaning.App features:-- One-tap ordering of services and in-room dining- Important hotel information- Directions and nearby attractions- Your stay history and details- Timely messages to and from hotel staff