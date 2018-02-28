Coldwater

In order to keep up with the fast paced world we live in today - The City of Coldwater and Coldwater mobile app exists to provide convenient and easy access to your utility bills, energy usage and many other useful tools. Main Features: View and pay your current bill Analyze your energy usage consumption Report a concern (power outage, pot hole, down power line) Sign up for Alerts City Calendar Employment opportunities Staff Directory And much more!
