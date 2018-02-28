The City of Bonner Springs mobile app is the best resident and visitor resource to have when you are on the go! The app provides a connection between the City of Bonner Springs, Kansas, and its citizens and visitors. Enjoy convenient access to news, special events, jobs, utility bill payment, and reporting City service requests. Whether a resident or visitor, this app provides quick, convenient access to community news, events, and information. Download the FREE City of Bonner Springs mobile app and connect with the city today.