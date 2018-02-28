My Oldsmar is the official mobile app for the City of Oldsmar, Florida. It serves as your CONNECTION to community news, events, City Council and more.Features include:- Parks & Trails - explore our 10 parks and miles of trails plus discover outdoor events- Pay Online - pay your utility bill online and on time- Watch a meeting - connect directly to our recorded Council meetings- Calendar - keep informed with official news and information about City programs, events, projects and more.See what's going on each day in Oldsmar! Download the official MY OLDSMAR APP for the City of Oldsmar today!