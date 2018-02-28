Our Margate mobile app puts the power of your local government in the palm of your hands! Our Margate is the official app for the City of Margate, FL and your source for all community news, events, emergency alerts, and more. Whether you're a resident, visitor or a business owner, you will enjoy convenient access to all the information you need to live, work and play in Margate.Features include:* Citizen Request Tracker - Provide feedback, report a problem or submit a service request, such as potholes, code enforcement, graffiti, etc.* Events and Happenings - stay informed with official news and information about City programs, projects, services and events.* Calendars - see what's going on in the city and sign up for event notifications and changes.* Emergency Alerts - get timely notifications and updates about emergency situations.Residents can also call the city at (954) 972-6454 for information on any municipal service or stop by City Hall, 5790 Margate Boulevard, during regular business hours.Download the Our Margate app and connect with us today!