Ceres CA is the official mobile app for the City of Ceres California. The app provides a connection between the City and its residents, business owners and visitors. Enjoy convenient access to City government, parks, recreation, police, fire, local businesses, events and news. Whether a resident or visitor, this app delivers access to community news and events.Features include:- News - Receive official news from the City of Ceres.- Calendar - See what's going on in the City and sign up for event notifications and changes.- Emergency Alert - Receive notification about critical emergencies.Download the Ceres CA app to connect, "Together We Achieve".