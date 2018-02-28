Beaumont APP provides you latest information and news related to Municipality of Beaumont, Alberta and its various departments. Users can get information on latest 1) Emergency Alerts (fire ban, water even/ odd and other emergencies) 2) Agendas, meetings and minutes related to Governance and Priorities Committee, Town Council meetings and Municipal Planning Commission 3) Bid Opportunities Information (Tenders,RFPs and RFQs) 4) Town Events, stay up to date with various events and festivals in Beaumont throughout the year 5) Citizen Request Tracker will be made available to the users to allow them to report problems in a community. Once a problem is submitted it gets routed and emailed to the correct dept/person 6) News and Notify me, users can now subscribe to latest news from Beaumont 7) Facilities, Resource / Business Directory and Staff Directory, users will have access to look up facilities `available in Beaumont and can also look up other businesses or contact of the right 8) Jobs, users can get notifications on latest job opportunities posted by Municipality of Beaumont Please install to be get relevant and information from our official website www.beaumont.ab.ca