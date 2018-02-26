Now your pet will have fun while you are not with them. With Pet Valet, you will find responsible vetted Pet Lovers who will help you with any pet-related need in real time, and regardless of location. You will have peace of mind while you go to social events, shopping, or to a business meeting because your pet will be in excellent hands.Are you busy at work but need your pup taken to the vet or groomed? No Problem! Just ask for it, and our available Pet Lovers will be thrilled to lend you a hand. PetValet connects pet owners with a community of Pet Lovers willing to help make life more pet-friendly.These are the main service categories that PetValet offers:PetValet GO:This service allows you to request a Pet Lover when you want to care for your dog for less than 5 hours. Imagine arranging for someone who can take your dog for a walk and deliver him back to you when you are ready to go home from the restaurant, or someone who will help you taking your pet to the vet and back home, while you are busy at work.Valet Pet Day:Ideal for arranging a warm and cozy daycare for your pet, or for him to go for a fun hike at the lake while you're out all day at the office.Pet Valet Night:A home away from home. You will be able to arrange for a safe and fun sleepover for your pets, with a family that will care for him as their own.The above are only examples, please let our Pet Lovers know ANY need you have when requesting a service, and you will be surprised at how many of them will love to help!Want to be a Dog Sitter, go to petvaletapp.com and register with us!!