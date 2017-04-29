This app allows travelers to look up Federal government per diem rates by city/state and ZIP code in locations throughout the United States and its territories. Per diem is the daily allowance for lodging (excluding taxes), meals and incidental expenses. These rates are established by the General Services Administration for destinations in the lower 48 contiguous United States, and by the U. S. Department of Defense for locations in Alaska, Hawaii and the U. S. territories. The U. S. Department of State sets rates for foreign travel locations.