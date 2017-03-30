GPS Maps Navigation Explore is The best online turn-by-turn GPS navigation application for Android phone powered by google maps & API's, free turn-by-turn GPS navigation app for Android with free GPS maps. Features. Fast search place. Beauty Splash Screen. Easy configuration. Android Parallax Scrollbar. Dynamic Radius. Realm database for favorites. Ripple Effect. Direction From between. Around Me/Near Me place. Well Documented. Clean & Neat Code (Relative) GPS Maps Navigation Explore Maps app template for Android. You can search, view, find, navigate and save place around you and show in a well designed layout. This app is suitable for traveler to help their navigation when doing trip.