Experience real multitasking on your Android right in your car!Open more apps at the same time in floating windows and enjoy real multitasking!This version of Floating Apps is specifically adapted for your car. Just connect your phone with MirrorLink and enjoy full multitasking on the infotainment of your car!- watch YouTube & movies- take notes or use calculator anywhere & anytime- open links in floating browser- record audio notes- and do much much much more...WARNING: Do not attempt to use Floating Apps while driving. Failure to pay full attention to the operation of your vehicle could result in death, serious injury or property damage. Floating Apps can be used only while not driving or by front passenger. You assume total responsibility and risk for using Floating Apps.---Supported languages: EN, IN, CS, DA, DE, ES, FR, IT, LT, PL, PT-BR, PT-PT, RO, SK, SV, VI, TR, RU, UK, KO, JA, HI, TH, ZH-TW, TH-CN, FA, ARIf you have any problem with the app, contact us via fa@lwi.cz for help!---Floating Apps comes with more than 41 floating apps including:- Floating Browser- Floating Notes- Floating Document Viewer (PDF, DOC, DOCX, ODT and more)- Floating Calendar- Floating Youtube- Floating Facebook- Floating Twitter- Floating Google+- Floating Calculator- Floating Contacts- Floating File Manager- Floating Music Player- Floating Video Player- Floating Image Viewer- Floating Audio Recorder- Floating Translator- Floating Paint- Floating Google Maps- Floating Wifi Manager- Floating Games- and 21 more apps (see https://www.floatingapps.net for full list of 41 floating apps)...- also, you can create your own floating apps from home screen widgets and URLs!---Our CommitmentFloating Apps is the best of its kind because of our commitment and never-ending work. We love to do it for you!- We're always doing our best to help our users, so you're not left alone.- We're developing Floating Apps for more than 5 years and it keeps getting better and better.- We're listening to your requests and designing apps and features for you.The Most Advanced Features- Stop switching from one app to another and experience real multitasking with floating mini apps that make your life easier!- Do not find the right floating app for you? Turn homescreen widgets and URLs into your very own floating apps.- Access floating apps anywhere and anytime without leaving what you are just doing with Floating Menu and Quick Launch.- Extremely powerful floating menu allows you to access not only floating apps, but also normal and recent apps and shortcuts!- Access floating apps with one tap via movable & resizable quick launch icon that stays always on top of other apps.- Move windows by simply dragging their title, resize them by dragging their bottom bar. Arrange windows your way!- Maximize the floating app to utilize the whole screen. Minimize it if you don't need it now and restore it later.- Easily access advanced features & functions, control the window, its borders and transparency with context menu!- Open links, videos or images using floating apps the same way as you do with normal apps. Use shortcuts, notifications and more.- It's just like multiviews / multi windows on Samsung or split screen mode but for all Androids!LinksWeb: https://www.floatingapps.netFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/FloatingAppsTwitter: https://twitter.com/FloatingAppsNetGoogle+: https://plus.google.com/+FloatingappsNetFeedback: https://floatingapps.uservoice.comTesters Community: https://plus.google.com/communities/111601071691478533219PermissionsPlease see complete list at http://www.floatingapps.net/permissions.