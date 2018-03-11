LM Music Pro

LM music is a powerful music player for Android.Follow us on twitter @lokeshmdevs to get instant updates on app development progress, feature spotlight, theme sharing, take part in giveawaysPlease check Common Questions/Answers below in the description.Key Features:- plays mp3, mp4/m4a (incl. alac), ogg, wma*, flac, wav, ape, wv, tta, mpc, aiff- 10 band optimized graphical equalizer for all supported formats, presets, custom presets- separate powerful Bass and Treble adjustment- stereo eXpansion, mono mixing, balance- crossfade- gapless- replay gain- plays songs from folders and from own library- dynamic queue- lyrics support, including lyrics search via musiXmatch plugin- embed and standalone .cue files support- support for m3u, m3u8, pls, wpl playlists- OpenGL based cover art animation- downloads missing album art- configurable lock screen- scrobbling- fast library scan- high level of customization via settings_customized themes_and many more====Q. Volume too low. Volume changes weirdly. Other volume issues.A. Try to disable Direct Volume Control in LM music .LM music uses Direct Volume Control by default on 2.3+ mid-to-high end devices. On stock ROMs this produces much better audio output. But many custom/buggy ROMs, while supporting DVC, can fail with it.****This is an complaint version for lm music player(com.lmdevs.music)
