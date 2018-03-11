Download for free to enjoy all of task management features! Just go out there and do what you have to do.Get More Done with Less Effort. Plan what you want to focus on and give yourself a powerful productivity boost. Easy for everyone Whether Student, Entrepreneur or Executive.*** To Do 2018- Task List & Color Notes is the most powerful and simple To-do list app. Best task collaboration app for New Year 2018. From grocery shopping or even while you're traveling around the world to completing work projects on time, it will remind you everything.Everything you need to manage your life and accomplish more. To-do is one of the most popular, and powerful to-do and task list apps ever.To Do 2018- Task List & Color Notes is a simple and intelligent to-do list app.Make it easy to plan your day.*** To-do Notebook helps increase your productivity. It is beautifully designed to empower you to create a simple daily workflow. Organize your day with To-Do's and complete the most important tasks to get done, every day and every time.To Do 2018- Task List & Color Notes smart phone app quickly add, organize and schedule your to-dos. You can add reminders and due dates and it will remember important to-dos that you must not to forget .This simple to-do list app is free to download and use. It is the task management tool you need to add to your daily arsenal.*** To Do 2018- Task List & Color Notes is also an awesome notepad app. It gives you flexibility to quickly enhance editing to task.You must experience it when you write notes, memos, e-mails, messages, shopping lists and all to-do tasks. Add detailed notes to every to-do--you can collect all your tasks and notes in one place or in one screen to help you achieve more.You want your life to be more productive in? We are here! You can create as many lists that fits your lifestyle.To Do 2018- Task List & Color Notes uses the world-renowned Getting Things Done approach as a productivity system such as GTD (David Allen's Getting Things Done Methodology) then you can create a Someday list or a Follow-up list.ENJOY QUICK USE- Quickly add tasks on clicking green button.- Add, schedule, and organize your to-dos.- Quick and simple Swap to delete and undo features.- Set due dates and reminders to never miss an important date or deadline.- Multiple Task Alerts and Overdue Tasks.- Drag and Drop Task Queue, Search.- Customize task reminders based.- Create list of organize your to-dos: home, work, friends, birthday etc.- Take control of how you view and execute your to-dos with Todo Smart Lists.- Collaborate with friends, family and/or team members using share.- Leave yourself (or others) updates through in-task notes.- Organize task by color with circular image (color notebook).- Snooze reminder for 10 min, 30 min or one hour.---------------------------------Share with us and feels free|Email: litepathapps@gmail.comIf You enjoy, Review us and 5 Star rating on Google Playstore