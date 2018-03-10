You represent your beloved Ohio State Buckeyes with all the swag you can find; now you can bring that school spirit to your smartphone with the Ohio State Keyboard. Personalized with Ohio State catchphrases (Go Bucks!), knowledge about the top basketball players and the best places to get a post-game drink, this keyboard puts school pride first. Incorporate your love of Ohio State into all of your apps, emails and text messages.The Ohio State Keyboard, powered by Adaptxt and developed in partnership with 2thumbZ, is a great way for students, alumni and fans alike to get ready for March Madness, build their brackets, and prepare for the Final Four match-up.College Theme Features:*Specialized dictionary with Ohio State specific phrases*Graphically rich Scarlet and Gray theme keyboard with the OSU logo*A share key to update Facebook and Twitter directly from your keyboardAdaptxt Features:*Intelligent prediction and error correction in 81 languages*Three different auto correction modes to suit your typing style for the most accurate text entry*Automatic Text Replacement (ATR) to create custom shortcuts*Up to five dictionaries can be enabled on your Adaptxt keyboard at once, including SMS, College Themes, IT, Medical, Accounting and Legal*Clipboard with select, cut, copy, and paste functions and navigation keysCheck out our full list of college themes. See more products from KeyPoint Technologies here.KeyPoint Technologies, the creator of Adaptxt, is an award-winning global linguistics innovator that enables intelligent communication between humans to the connected world--beyond mobile devices.KeyPoint Technologies (KPT), is the leader in innovative language technology offerings for mobile consumers. KPT has redefined the mobile consumer engagement & experience across platforms, devices by leveraging the core strengths in artificial intelligence & natural language processing. KPT's innovative product range includes the industry's first user-initiated and multi-lingual search and discovery platform Xploree, revolutionary text input technology Adaptxt, and India's first Indic keyboard Lipi. The key offerings have a high focus on immediacy & extensibility and are spread across iOS, Android, Tizen, Linux, WebOS, Fire OS platforms and connected devices like Smart TVs, Smartphones, Tablets, IVIs, and Smartwears. Our global leadership is established through the consumption of our products by OEMs, Operators, 3rd party apps, brands and consumers in 120+ global languages, including 30+ indic, complex languages for MEA and SEA countries. Successful partnerships with tier-1 & tier-2 global businesses, partners by KeyPoint Technologies have helped the company to move into a rapid growth stage phase.For issues/feature requests regarding Adaptxt, visit http://www.adaptxt.com/beta/support.html or email us at support@keypoint-tech.com.