** Please note: This is not a standalone app; please purchase the Ohio State Spirit Keyboard before applying this skin.Legend has it that the great Woody Hayes couldn't even bring himself to utter the name "Michigan." If you had the ability to delete that school up north's name from the dictionary, would you? Well now there's an app that would make Woody proud! The Adaptxt Helmet Keyboard has been developed in partnership with 2ThumbZ, which means you can download a fully licensed Ohio State smartphone keyboard, loaded with features. The most exciting is the school-specific dictionary which already recognizes game-day sayings, popular hot spots, and allows you to change the term "Michigan" into any number of less than couth phrases!The Ohio State University keyboard gives you the best keystrokes per character. It knows the names of your favorite college athletes, local post-game bars and it even remembers game-day catchphrases. The college themed smartphone keyboard incorporates school pride into all of your apps, emails and text messages.College Theme Features:*Specialized dictionary with Ohio State specific jargon*Graphically rich Scarlet and Gray theme keyboard with the OSU logo*A share key to update Facebook and Twitter directly from your keyboardAdaptxt Features:*Intelligent prediction and error correction in 81 languages*Three different auto correction modes to suit your typing style for the most accurate text entry*Automatic Text Replacement (ATR) to create custom shortcuts*Up to five dictionaries can be enabled on your Adaptxt keyboard at once, including SMS, College Themes, IT, Medical, Accounting and Legal*Clipboard with select, cut, copy, and paste functions and navigation keysIf you like this app, rate it on Google Play. For updates and information, like us on Facebook or follow Adaptxt on Twitter.For issues/feature requests regarding Adaptxt, visit http://www.adaptxt.com/beta/support.html or email us at support@keypoint-tech.com.FAQ: http://www.adaptxt.com/beta/faq.htmlSelect a school below to access other college theme keyboards:The University of AlabamaUniversity of ArkansasAuburn UniversityClemson UniversityDuke UniversityUniversity of FloridaFlorida State UniversityThe University of GeorgiaGeorgia TechThe University of IowaIowa State UniversityThe University of KansasUniversity of KentuckyLouisiana State UniversityUniversity of MichiganMichigan State UniversityUniversity of MissouriThe University of NebraskaThe University of North CarolinaUniversity of Notre DameThe Ohio State UniversityThe University of OklahomaPenn StateUniversity of South CarolinaUniversity of Southern CaliforniaThe University of TennesseeThe University of TexasTexas A&M UniversityWest Virginia UniversityUniversity of WisconsinStanford University