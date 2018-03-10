PinSync resolve one of the biggest problem for millions of users by preventing backup or upload screenshots automatically to the cloud photos storage. Which will not just save your cloud storage space but also keep your cloud photo album neat and tidy.Key Features* Easy to use* Save your cloud storage space* Fast capture and use screenshot editor* Support crop, draw and arrow tools in screenshot editorif you have questions , you can contract us , our mail is support+PinSync@kidscrape.com