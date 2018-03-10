The best Vietnamese keyboard for android. Its lite version will allow you to write an Vietnamese language. Now any one can compose Vietnamese emails, post on Social Media and write messages through Vietnamese Keypad lite. Go Vietnamese Keyboard you can write all Vietnamese Alphabets, letters and words. It's most Easy Vietnamese keyboard to write in Vietnamese language.Brand new Vietnamese language keyboard lite is designed with your favourite, beautiful and amazing themes. You can select your best choice from multiple themes. Select the theme which suit youyou canc customize Vietnamese keypad lite by own setting. Lot of different emoji, emotion and smiles are integrated for you to chat with some one special. Also you can Change the keyboard English to Vietnamese. Every one can Change and customize setting from the setting button within the go keyboard.Vietnamese keyboard Lite Features:- Vietnamese keypad lite have emotion,emoji'sand special characters- you can Change the keyboard From Vietnamese to English and from English to Vietnamese.- brand new Vietnamese keypad lite with emojis will allow you to write in Vietnamese language.- Multiple themes are createdfor Vietnamese language keyboard- 100+ Emoji, smiles,emotion to make your Vietnamese Text effective.