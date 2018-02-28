Become a civic citizen and engage with your city like never before by downloading the official app for the City of Temecula, California. With features like Community, Government, Facilities & Parks, News, City Events, City Services and Report Issue / Concern, you'll find it easier than ever to stay connected with your city with just a few taps on your mobile device.Government and Facilities & Parks sections allow you to have all the important contact and destination information in your city with the click of a button. Learn about your city's history, demographics and elected officials. Find parks, facilities and points-of-interest along with information, phone numbers, maps and directions.Use the Report Issue / Concern section to report graffiti, potholes and other issues directly to the correct city department right from your phone. The issues are tracked from the initial report to resolution in the "My Reports" section and you will receive push notifications as your report progresses.Stay informed and up-to-date on the latest happenings and upcoming events through the News and City Events sections.Use the City Services section to discover services and programs for your city like public safety services and entertainment programs.Download your city's app and start engaging with your town on a more meaningful level. Become a civic citizen today!