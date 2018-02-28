Proverbs 31: Daily Organizer Pro is the Advertisement FREE version, of our task manager app, inspired by the bible verse Proverbs 31: 27,"She watches over the affairs of her household and does not eat the bread of idleness".This app will serve as a benefiting reminder for Godly women all over the world with busy schedules, who have a desire to be more organized!KEY BENEFITS AND FEATURES-Currently most popular cell phones have two different apps that does notes and reminders, we combined those concepts to make it easier!-Scheduling-Checklist-Set Alerts (Alarm Reminders)-Set a priority on your notes.-Share your notes as needed.-Simple features that are easy to use.-This is app is easy to use with familiar functions.-The overall user interface is tastefully designed with careful attention to detail and functionality.-Enter all of your task for the day and set reminders for them all in one app.Ready to get your home or work life in order, then Download Now, and get organized today!Many Blessings!