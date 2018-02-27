Checklist is a free ToDo list management app with which you can easily sync your life across devices and with your friends, family and colleagues. Unlike other To do apps, it is 100% Free with NO in-app purchases or monthly pro versions.Features:- Create an unlimited number of checklists and (sub) tasks- Quickly get started by choosing from thousands of pre-made checklist templates (unique to our To Do app)- Easily syncs with your online FREE Checklist.com account to access on other devices and from your desktop/ laptop. Works in offline mode- Manage your tasks: check, mark important, reminders, repeat tasks, task notes, drag and drop to reorder and more- Share your workload with friends, family and co-workers by easily inviting them and assigning individual tasks- Let the smart lists highlight what's important in your life right now- Send your checklists to any app on your device (Email, Facebook, Twitter etc.)- Quickly keep track of what's important via the Checklist widgets- Run Audits & Inspections via our Checklist Runner- Multilingual- Great to do app for both Tablets and Mobiles- 6 different themes for you to choose from!Benefits:- A simple, clean, easy to use TODO app that keeps you on track- Keep yourself productive by jotting down what's important in your day- No need to reinvent the wheel and manually input checklists. Re-use other people's checklist templates to get a head start.- Stay in sync with the people around you from any place and any device- 100% free - all features are included and no in-app purchases or pro version upgrade needed.Examples where Checklist can be useful for you:- As your Shopping list. Create your grocery list in your browser, share it with your partner so that when they are on the way home, it is available on their (or your) mobile.- Movies & TV series. Set weekly reminders at the right time so you never miss a show again. Keep a tab on the movies you haven't still watched- Private & Work. Keep them separated with a checklist for each- Bills. Never forget to pay a bill on time. Just add a friendly monthly reminder- Templates. Looking for a wedding checklist, moving checklist or baby checklist? Going on a trip and need a travel checklist or more adventurous and need a camping checklist? We have thousands of checklist templates to choose from- Great for GTD - Getting Things DoneOur site: http://checklist.comContact us: http://checklist.com/contactOur support: http://checklist.uservoice.com/knowledgebaseOur terms of use: http://checklist.com/docs/termsOur privacy policy: http://checklist.com/docs/privacy