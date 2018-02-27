Keep track current local time in millions of cities around the world, easily project time across multiple time zones to find the most suitable time for your needs.Want to call your girlfriend in Manchester before her bedtime?Want to schedule a meeting across time zones with your colleagues?Want to Skype with your parents back home, while in Tokyo?Want to check the time at the Googleplex at Mountain View?Is it rain or sunshine in Chiang Mai?Easily get answers with GLOBE!Features:- Local time and other time zones everywhere on the world.- Choose from millions of cities with database from Google.- Tap and slide to find the best time for your needs.- Set the manual label for place.- Clear and beautiful interface for optimal viewing.- Easy and fun to use.- Display current weather of places (upgrade required).- See the current time in any place on your home screen with clock widget.- True black background for AMOLED screen.- Crafted with love .