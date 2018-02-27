See how new colors would look on your walls before you paint!visualize and create beautiful color combinations right on your walls. Use our single touch technology to quickly see your home walls come to life!Check out these great features designed for your Android phone:- Easily browse Sparco Product range and colors.- Use the Color Match feature to take a photo, then tap on the image to get the closest matching Sparco color.- Preview your color choices by selecting your interior images- Simply select a color and then tap on wall, trim or ceiling to visualize your color combinations before you paint.- Save your favorite colors, room images, palettes to your mobile phone--it's there when you need it.- When you're ready to begin painting, use the Store Locator to help you find the Store nearby.- Calculate the amount of paint needs for your Projects