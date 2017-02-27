Key Authenticator

Do you or you office use 2-factor authentication for increase security and access to sensitive or classify data? What measures have you done for protected you mobile device? With Key Authenticator you get a simple and user-friendly 2-factor authentication app that has built-in PIN code security with a clever encryption algorithm. Why do you need Key Authenticator? Most case of hacking or illegal access is done by someone you know, co-workers, friends and even you partner and in most of that case this person also has easy or freely access to you mobile device. Which make the 2-factor authentication less secure. With Key Authenticator you can easy set a PIN code for protect access application and the ability to create 2-factor authentications codes.
