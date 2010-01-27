Storyline Planner allows you to easily create and manage a storyline for an RPG (role playing game). Your game's timeline is split into "plot points". For each plot point, you can create a 5-10 word summary of what happens in the plot point (to make skimming through the gist of your storyline easier) and you can also add a long description to the plot point which describes everything that transpires in the plot point. Once you have created all your plot points, you can then use the Storyline Planner project for reference when you actually go to make your game.