My Music Hero arrives - from the creators of "The Cumbia Hero"!A game of rhythm, music and lots of fun (Music / rhythm game) with many features, look here below!* Three (3) Modes of difficulty for all ages and abilities ...!EASY - NORMAL - DIFFICULT* Very funny songs with notes synchronized in time with the song!* Super quality in the songs, use the headphones and you will notice.* Add friends and challenge them to online duels!* Battle random duels against strangers!* Play 2 players at once on the same split-screen phone!* Internal ranking totally personalized, write your name and figure at the top of the list! You have a table for each difficulty so that yes or you appear!* Graphic and friendly interface for children and adults* It is very intuitive and easy to use* Innovations and details that in no Guitar Game you saw before!Game of music, rhythm and dexterity!Do not erase the game, we keep uploading new songs!*- - - Do not miss it! Try it NOW - FREE! - - -*All songs were used with prior authorization.