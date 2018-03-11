Name That Superhero - Free Trivia Game

By Luminaire Games |

Download
Name That Superhero is the best free superhero trivia game! Name superheroes and super villains in over 60 levels! Levels get progressively harder as the game goes on! Use your super power words to name the superheroes and super villains in this fun free trivia app!FEATURES:-Over 60 levels!-Name super heroes AND super villains!-Hint coins for when you get stuck!-Play daily to receive hint coins!-Levels with superheroes from various different superhero series!-Challenge your friends to see who knows the most superheroes or ask them for help ifyou get stuck on a level.Download Name That Superhero now and test your superhero knowledge in the ultimate free superhero trivia game.
LicenseFree
Version3.1.6z
Operating System Android

