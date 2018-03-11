One of the most addictive and entertaining endless physics based driving game ever made!Here you are, as the young aspiring hill climb racer, you are about to embark on a journey that takes you to where no ride has ever been before.With little respect to the physics simulation laws, you will continuously conquered the highest hills on this endless, no rest, and eventually lost game!Face the challenges of unique hill climbing environments with many different cars.Gain bonuses from daring tricks and collect coins to upgrade your car and reach even higher distances.Nine different vehicles:OLD CAR, MOTOCROSS BIKE, ALL TERRAIN VEHICEL, JEEP, RACE CAR, MONSTER CAR, BUGGY, FIRE ENGINE, RALLY CARTen beautiful stage:COUNTRYSIDE, KILIMANJARO, CAVE, MOON, HILLS, KARST CAVE, SAHARA DESERT, ROLLER COASTER, DRY LAND, HILLY AREAFeatures:- Lots of different vehicles with unique upgrades (many different vehicles: bike, truck, jeep, tank, etc.)- Upgradeable parts include engine power, tires friction, and tank size- 10 stages with levels to reach in each (Countryside, Desert, Arctic and the Moon, etc.)- Cool graphics and smooth physics simulationWe'd appreciate if you report any issues with this game to us, please include your device make and model.