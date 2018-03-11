From the developer of "Things that Go!" comes another educational and fun children's photo book!Your child, toddler, or baby will enjoy seeing and hearing the many different roaring, growling, and shrieking animals in a slide show they can operate.Various similar but different animals are included that will help you child's vocabulary and ability to distinguish between the different animals and sounds.For example:Q: What is the difference between a Leopard and a Tiger?A: They are both cats but one has spots and the other has stripes.Q: What is different between a Polar bear and a Brown bear?A: One is the Polar bear is white and the Brown bear is brown.Perfect for entertaining your child at a restaurant, waiting in line for something, going grocery shopping, etc. Helps you child distinguish between different but similar animals. This has been especially popular with two-year-olds.Email me if you have requests/questions, it is impossible for me to respond to your concerns if you only leave them in the comments!*Press "HOME" key on your phone to exit the app.**Also search for our vehicle sounds app: Things that Go!*