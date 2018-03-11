Truth or Dare Game - Kids

By James Loboda |

This is a great way to play the classic game of Truth or Dare. Over 600 Truth and Dare questions. Enjoy the game as a party game or as any other casual entertainment. The game allows up to 14 players to join. Fast, fun, and simple! This game has a focus on multiplayer. Use the "press" button to randomly generate whose turn it will be to play. On the truth/dare screen, swipe from left to right to generate next question. Additionally, you can swipe right to left to pick new truth/dare.GAME FEATURES----------------------------*Swipe Truth/Dare Question Screen (not home screen) up & down for dark/light mode.*Choose different fonts for the truth/dare question.*Add your own truth or dare question*Random player turn*Use Redo Button or Swipe from left to right (for new truth/dare)*Shake device for new truth/dare*Online & Offline*14 players*Over 600 questions*Free game with no ads* Kids, Teens, FamilyTry apps by Twaltex***Please be careful while using the app***I hold no responsibility for any injury caused to you while using this app
LicenseFree
Version1.02
Operating System Android

