The best The best Never Have I Ever game that you will find. You and your friends will fall in love . Play in the present, remember the past! Get your friends to compare answers with you, and find out what kind of secrets they have. Never get bored with over 1440 questions . This is the best Never Have I Ever app for parties, dates, sleepovers and breaking the ice. Get this app for someone, it's a cheap gift. One of many free games that don't need wifi.GAME FEATURESView real time statisticsOver 1440 QuestionsHave & Never SelectionFrequently updated with more contentCompletely free to playTry apps by TwaltexIndies developer at a small officeIF YOU LIKE THIS APP, PLEASE LEAVE A REVIEWPlease be careful while using the appI hold no responsibility for any injury caused to you while using this app