Become a cat and hunt down fish with harpoons.Play with various harpoons and items as you enjoy fishing.Encounter all sorts of fish, ranging from the cute to the bizarre.Simple Controls - Aim and fire your harpoon to catch fish.Various Fish - Catch over 80 species of fish and complete your collection.Unique Equipment - Try different harpoons and fun support items to catch even the toughest fish.Cute Graphics - Experience the unique and charming art of Fishercat.Hidden Secrets & Events - Discover all sorts of secrets as you experience various events while playing.* External storage read/write access (READ_EXTERNAL_STORAGE, WRITE_EXTERNAL_STORAGE): Will only be used when user watches the Rewardable Ad, in order to store information related to the advertisement. (Applies only to users of Android 4.3 or lower)