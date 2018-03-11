Do you love old school games and old cartoons?Do you like playing with your children?Rugrats Quiz - game in which you can test your knowledge of your favorite cartoons and characters from childhood.It will be good experience for you and all your family with kidz.Quiz for rugrats totally interesting. And theory is true!How to play:1. Answer the questions, which you see2. Tap and tap the letters3. If you can't guess, use the free hints!4. You can add more coins for free!Features:- A lot of light and challenging levels- Gear for all ages- Easy interface- Quality grapicsTo win, you need to guess all the characters and enter all the words without errors.Each guessed word unlock new question and level and gives coins as a reward.For tips, use coins.We hope you like this baby world game, since this very simple game quiz.The content of the series is dedicated to the adventures of a baby named Tommy. He is a brave, adventurous baby. And also his several friends - kids, who will appear in the series later. Chakki, a naughty boy, a red-haired, cowardly two year old best friend of Tommy. Phil and Lil are twins, like to dig and eat earthworms. Little brother Tommy (appeared in the movie Rugrats). Angelica, Tommy and Dil, a three-year-old terribly spoiled, self-centered cousin who is a "rival" of his friends and the main opponent of the programs; Kimi, the adventurous, playful hairdresser Chuckie and Suzy, the kind-hearted neighbor of the Pickles family, Angelica's classmate, a friend and a "rival" that younger children are more fond of and much safer than Angelica.Important! This is an UNOFFICIAL app created by fans of famous cartoons. This app is not authorized or created or tested by the creator of the cartoon.All names, images, characters and other details of rugrats are not created by us but by their respective owners. This app follows the "fair use" guidelines by US law, if you feel there is a direct copyright or trademark violation that doesn't follow within the "fair use" guidelines, please contact us directly.