Guess the Simpsons characters

By MackMedia |

Download
Download
In the game there are all the characters from the game Simpsons.1. A wonderful interface, a quality picture.2.The best of the best game content.3. Every week new updates, new levels, more coolness.CONTENT:The game has been added to all currently available characters!PHOTO:At the moment in the game, the most recent photos of characters!FEATURES- More than 30 levels!- if you do not know what kind of card it is, ask your friendsThe name of the character you need to enter in a specially designated field, while for each name from the game "Guess the Simpsons characters" you are given a limited number of letters that you can use to write a name.
LicenseFree
Version3.1.6z
Operating System Android

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All