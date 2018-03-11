Lipa Wizards: Magic Duel

By Lipa Learning |

Download
Download
Spellcraft and smarts come together in this magical tournament game! Whether you're a witch or wizard, it's time to grab your wand, focus, and find the hidden pair!- Pick your favorite player from 7 wizard cards- Compete with family or friends in quick matches or tournaments- Cast spells to keep your opponent from finding the pair- Build a winning strategy and fast reflexes with endless fun- A dynamic duel no matter if you're 3, 4, 5, or 105!- Enjoy voiceovers in your native language: available in German, Spanish, Mexican Spanish, French, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Czech and TurkishWit makes magic in Lipa Wizards!This is an educational app ideal for children ages 4+.Are you a master witch or wizard spell-caster? Discover our other challenging & fun apps!Crafted by Lipa Learning, a community of educators and creative professionals dedicated to revolutionizing education.Lipa LearningFor kids. For parents. For a better future.www.lipalearning.com---Yes, we're planning on conquering the whole Android market in the future. While working tightly on this challenging task, we made sure to support your favorite devices:- Sony Xperia Z3- LG G2- HTC One Mini 2- Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini- Samsung Galaxy S4, S5- Xiaomi Redmi Note- Samsung Galaxy Tab 3- Galaxy Tab Kids- Nexus 10
LicenseFree
Version1.3.9
Operating System Android

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All