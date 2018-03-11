Spellcraft and smarts come together in this magical tournament game! Whether you're a witch or wizard, it's time to grab your wand, focus, and find the hidden pair!- Pick your favorite player from 7 wizard cards- Compete with family or friends in quick matches or tournaments- Cast spells to keep your opponent from finding the pair- Build a winning strategy and fast reflexes with endless fun- A dynamic duel no matter if you're 3, 4, 5, or 105!- Enjoy voiceovers in your native language: available in German, Spanish, Mexican Spanish, French, Russian, Chinese, Japanese, Czech and TurkishWit makes magic in Lipa Wizards!This is an educational app ideal for children ages 4+.Are you a master witch or wizard spell-caster? Discover our other challenging & fun apps!Crafted by Lipa Learning, a community of educators and creative professionals dedicated to revolutionizing education.Lipa LearningFor kids. For parents. For a better future.www.lipalearning.com---Yes, we're planning on conquering the whole Android market in the future. While working tightly on this challenging task, we made sure to support your favorite devices:- Sony Xperia Z3- LG G2- HTC One Mini 2- Samsung Galaxy S4 Mini- Samsung Galaxy S4, S5- Xiaomi Redmi Note- Samsung Galaxy Tab 3- Galaxy Tab Kids- Nexus 10