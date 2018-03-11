It's Juicylicious! Fruit Snow in Christmas is the most tasty and addictive game puzzle! All the cute pets will pack their bags, get on the mission to go island hopping in a Christmas paradise and explore the world full of juicylicious freeze fruits in saga land.Join many thousands of jelly frost fruit lovers all over the world ! Enjoy super star matching, crazy match combos and mega splash color fireworks! Then dash across hundreds and hundreds of amazing rainbow color levels with extra bomb in Fruit Christmas! Having decided to go simple and be the xmas fruit ball mania, prepared in advance and grew the Santa Claus beard. Try to serve all the cute pets with many Frozen oranges, watermelons, strawberries, and other fruits,...Explore magical freeze fruit kingdoms, helping lovely fruit to blast the new delicious adventure! Crunch and crush as fast as you can, or your batch will be ruined by the Gingerbread Man!Â¦Â¦Â¦ Features of Fruit Snow game: Â¦Â¦Â¦- Over 300 Sodalicious Fruit levels in Saga Land Christmas season- Different modes available for each levels. E.g. Christmas, Melting and Santa- Amazing stunning magical animation effects such as blast mania, lighting splash, falling snow- Fruit Snow - Christmas Fruit Legend Latest! is a powerful puzzle game with fresh gameplay!- Swap and blast your way through ever expanding new Santa worlds!- Exciting lighting effects while playing including blast mania, lighting splash- Blast and crush 3 or more fruit jam of the same type to get rid of them. Watch as you set off an epic galaxy chain reaction of blooming saga candies- Many gummy ice jellys and more colors you can count keep coming your way like a waterfall of rainbow pop will make you jump around!- POPCICLES: An explosion pop of so many fruit flavors like strawberry surprise, watermelon sunrise, berry blast, orange crush, to fill you with star in your eyes- MUSIC: Amazing music mania on every level, sugar sounds, ringtones, winter songs you will hum for days for your own ice jamTake on this wonderful fruit explode saga alone or play with friends to see who can get the best score! Help yourself get your wish this Christmas holiday and pop open all the presents. Moreover, Jingle bells music with high quality crushing and blasting sounds.Play through a lot of levels, and become a real Island Christmas Hero! Let's start now!