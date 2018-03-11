Christmas is coming, my princess! What kind of hairstyle do you want?New Year, new look! The guests are waiting to get a haircut. Are you ready for that? Scissor, curling irons... just release your imagination and be creative. But you'd better listen to their inner voices to make them satisfied on this special holiday. After all the guests are served, let's design your own style in free mode. Try to put the hair in a bun. You'll absolutely love this kind of new stuffs, little beauty. After all the work is done, let's take a picture and put it on the Christmas tree. It will be the best Christmas ever!Features:- Up to 18 tasks help you become a real stylist18 levels, 18 tasks. Design the model exactly the same with the picture, and win three stars. Be careful, it's not always that easy. Just go for it.- Discover your potential in styling in free modeTired of finishing tasks? Free mode got you! Here, just apply whatever you want. Come show us a masterpiece!- Enjoy the fun of matching with dozens of tools and accessoriesScissor, curling irons, hair straightener... clothes, earrings, necklaces, cosmetics... Try them all!- Show your works on the unique Xmas treeTake good pictures and put them on the special photo wall to light the holiday up.About Libii:With over 600 million downloads and growing, Libii is committed to creating innovative games for kids. We'll keep working on establishing a good relationship with both parents and their children and bringing a healthy, happy atmosphere for them.Visit us: http://www.libii.com/Like us: http://www.facebook.com/LibiiGameContact us: Got any ideas? Suggestions? Need technical support? Please feel free to contact us 24/7 at WeCare@libii.comNeed You Know:This app is totally free to download and play, some basic items are also free to use, but some additional items need you to purchase and pay to unlock. Therefore, if you do not want to use these items, please turn off the in-app purchase in your settings. Thanks.