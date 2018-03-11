Calling everyone who has dreamed of having a toy shop: Candy's shop is now ready for you!Open the shop and walk into the fantasy world, where all the toys you've been longing for could be found. If you get any inspiration of designing something and want to have some DIY fun, this is the right place to bring your idea to life! We know girls always can't take their eyes off the doll, then design a doll and make it one of a kind! Boys love the car, so assemble the best racing car and go for the racing game! And never stop to find more fun items that would make you jump for joy in the store!Features:- It's fun to run a store with Candy6 DIY games plus 6 challenge games equal endless fun and joy.- Lots of cartoon-inspired outfits for the roleDress up the little girl any way you like.- Collect loving hearts to upgrade the storeOn Bonus Day, you'll get double the amount of loving hearts. Earn more to make this place better!- Show your talent on the drawing boardThe flower, animal, ice cream...Pick a picture and add some colors to brighten it up!About Libii Game:With over 600 million downloads and growing, Libii is committed to creating innovative games for kids. We'll keep working on establishing a good relationship with both parents and their children and bringing a healthy, happy atmosphere for them.Visit us: http://www.libii.com/Like us: http://www.facebook.com/LibiiGameContact us: Got any ideas? Suggestions? Need technical support? Please feel free to contact us 24/7 at WeCare@libii.comNeed You Know:This app is totally free to download and play, some basic items are also free to use, but some additional items need you to purchase and pay to unlock. Therefore, if you do not want to use these items, please turn off the in-app purchase in your settings. Thanks.