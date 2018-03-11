ABC Alphabet - Letter Tracing & Learning Colors

"ABC Letters Tracing" is a unique method for tracing letter, supported by dotted lines and arrows indicating where to begin and how to form each letter. children can trace with their finger, a flap to lift to find a surprise, and bright illustrations!Your child will develop the fine motor control needed for Kindergarten while also learning to recognize each letter and it's sound!Feature:Teach your children by tracing the AlphabetsInteractive Flashcard English Alphabet LearningGuess The Alphabet & Color Game for toddlerLearn & Fill Colors with Ice Cream ColoringLearn & Fill Colors with Nail Art Foot DesignInteractive way to trace the alphabets by handVoice for each AlphabetEnjoy! Learn and have fun!
LicenseFree
Version1
Operating System Android

