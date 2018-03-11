Squirrel Tony planted a farm at the foot of Alps, all the crops in this beautiful farm is used to provide daily needs to the people in the village. Such as, to send Josh Bakery jam and blueberries, to provide Police Station fruits packages, Ballet School's vegetable lunch, Prince Coffee's tomatoes, onions and fruit, the Steves' radish and broccoli, the Damiens' rhubarb pepper and so on. Tony's hard working brought rich fruit and joy to Dearfully Village, and his farm business also managed well increasing the family income. However, it didn't last too long, the bad rabbit Nick came to rob the results of Tony's Farm every few days. In order to ensure daily demand for the people in the village's, please come and help Heidi keeping the farm away from Nick's rob.How to Play:1. to collect fruit features to make the fruits a good harvest.2. to clean the dirty palce of the farm.3. to collect rice straw which are provided for cows.4. to find the chicks and bunnies hiding under the board.5. to collect jams and make jam orders6. to change money by a rare gold beans hiding under the mud floor.7. Nick! Stop!!! The bad rabbit robs the vegetables again! Hurry up and stop him!