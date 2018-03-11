English Word Search is known as word find or word seek. This is a wonderful game you can play when you are waiting for a cab or taking a break.Please slide the letter up, down, left, right, diagonal in any of the eight directions. Search and find all hidden words use your bold moves in the grid. Increase your vocabulary and exercise your brain!Features# Multiple Grid Size support# Auto-adjusting touch controls for selecting words with just a swipe# Select words forwards or backwards, in any direction# Different Letter Size.# Words are heavily interlocked in the word search letter grid# Infinite number of word search puzzles to boggle your mind!All puzzles are automatically generated by the app for endless fun.************** About Leo Games Studio *************Leo Games Studio brings you the latest creations of most loved categories of games and apps which are all hugely loved by kids and all peoples. We are entirely devoted to build user friendly games related to fun and learning for better educational familiarities and enjoyment for kids and all peoples. Stay with us for the latest updates of Leo Games Studio on App Store get more of games.Our More Games: https://play.google.com/store/apps/developer?id=Leo%20Games%20Studio&hl=enDon't forget to give us a good rate if you enjoy our game!******************************************