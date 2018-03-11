Here We Are With The Indian Girl Wedding Part-1..Indian weddings are known for their rituals and customs, style and traditions. It's all about, the Bride. the Makeover and the Makeup, the Indian Traditions and the Customs! Here in this Indian Wedding Part 1 game we will enjoy all the wedding preparation activities.Here we will take part in indian marriage and will enjoy the indian culture.An Indian wedding is long processes, with different e rituals so complete all the activities from pre-wedding to post-wedding.Chatting View:Before Marriage it must that bride and groom know each other,Understand each other as they will spend a life together so enjoy the talks which is done between a beautiful couple.Ring Making:Rings Are one of the most Wonderful Ceremony in indian culture.Generally we saw a ring on the hand of couple after their enagagement as it shows now they are enagaged.Here Show your creativity in making a wonderful ring....make a most wonderful ring for your partner and than enjoy the engagement ceremony..Card View:Make a Wonderful marriage invitation cards.Apply Different decorative items and make your card more beautiful..Give your blessings for the bright future of couple..Ring ceremony:The engagement ceremony is an important pre-wedding ritual in Indian culture.Here Couple Exchange rings and shows their love toward each Other.Enjoy the Ring Ceremony..Haldi Ceremony:Haldi is the Most Amazing Prewedding Ceremony.It Is Consiered As SHAGUN..Haldi Is Generally made using Different ingredients which is useful to make a skin looks more beautiful...IN Indian Culture We Believe It is used to make Bride's Skin Looks more beautiful.Bath View:Bride want to look more beautiful on her most wonderful day...so Lets Give a gentle bath to her...and help her to look beautiful...Hand Mehndi & Leg Mehndi:Mehandi Rasam is one of the most wonderful ceremony in Indian culture as well as it is considered as a SHAGUN in Indian culture.lets enjoy the Mehnadi Rasam of Bride and and Make a Wonderful Mehandi in The hands And in the Legs of bride. The Color of Mehandi Shows the Love Between the Couple..Enjoy the Wonderful Ceremony.Make A wonderful mehandi in Bride's hand And Leg's.-> Spa :Bride wants to Look most beautiful her wedding day.Give A Best Treatment Of Spa As she will looks fresh on her wedding day.-> Hands Decoration :Chooda is a set of bangles. It is an important part of Sixteen adornments. This is one of the evident marks of a new bride.It is a belief that Chooda brings good luck for newlyweds and strengthens the bond between couple.Apply Different Types of Hand Accessories And Give Your Bridal Girl A Perfect Look.-> Make-up:Help Bride to look beautiful with unique Bridal Make-up- Give her delightful look, you can change the hair color by sliding the color option- Change her eye color to make her look more stunning- Choose a eye brow color from options to make her look better- Give Bride more stunning look with unique eye shadows and glow- Make her cheeks more charming with unique cheek glow options- Bride's make up would be incomplete without attractive lipsticks and lip glow-> Dress up:We have specially created unique Bridal outfits to give your Bride a perfect beautiful and charming look!- Choose a dress for your Bride from bunch of options; you can also change the dress color by sliding the given color option- Accessorize her look with sandals, lots of fun jewelry like necklace, bracelet.-Give her a stunning look using mascara.- Change the background and give a blissful look!Download this game now and enjoy the indian culture!Hope you all would like it! Let us know your suggestions/feedbacks,Feel free to contact us on legendsgamingzone@gmail.com!