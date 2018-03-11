Merry Christmas...Here We are with a Christmas game fun . It's all about, the Christmas Dressing. the Makeover and the Makeup!-> Spa :Before Christmas Give A Gentle message to Christmas Girl so she will look More beautiful on a day of Christmas.-> Make-up:Help her to look beautiful with unique Make-up- Give her delightful look, you can change the hair color by sliding the color option- Change her eye color to make her look more stunning- Choose a eye brow color from options to make her look better- Give Bride more stunning look with unique eye shadows and glow- Make her cheeks more charming with unique cheek glow options- Bride Vampire 's make up would be incomplete without attractive lipsticks and lip glow-> Dress up:We have specially created unique Christmas outfits to give your "Christmas Girl" a Beautiful and charming look!- Choose a dress for your Bride from bunch of options; you can also change the dress color by sliding the given color option- Accessorize her look with sandals, lots of fun jewelry like necklace, bracelet.-Give her a stunning look using mascara.- Change the background and give a blissful look!Download this game now and enjoy the Christmas!Hope you all would like it! Let us know your suggestions/feedbacks,Feel free to contact us on legendsgamingzone@gmail.com!