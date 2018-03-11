Balloon Smasher Kids is specially designed balloon game for kids, babies & toddlers.Do you like balloons? If yes, this is a perfect game for you!Immerse yourself in the world of balloon popping!Balloons fly from the ground up in the sky, tap them to pop them. Every now and then you'll see butterflies flying over. If you tap a butterfly, the game is over. Make sure you avoid them.Score as much as you can.Features:Classic Mode -There are some naughty balloons that may skip your touch.Some are really fast while some are lazy ones.And yes there are bees & butterflies too, wandering here & there, a few protecting the balloons.But you must not kill them. (You just cannot kill something so beautiful.)Challenge Mode -You can't miss a single balloon.Don't tap the black balloon. Your reflexes might give in. Don't.Camera AR Mode -With Augmented reality becoming the next big thing, this game now supports AR. Pop balloons in your very room, in real, with this game. Amazing engagement for kids.Perfect Balloon game for kids toddlers & babies.Features:- various colored and sized balloons.- balloons have different amazing path patterns.- three modes.- challenging. Tests your reflexes.- very kid friendly kid loving balloons- eye-popping themesSmash / pop as many balloons you can, they are infinite. Enjoy!Balloon Pop Smash Smasher Bug Ant.Balloon Smasher Augmented Reality, one of the first time AR support for any game.