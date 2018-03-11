Becoming comfortable with two-digit and three-digit numbers is an important skill in second grade.If you look closely, a place value model is a helpful tool to use before the child uses the standard algorithm. The place value model teaches the child why the standard algorithm works.In the game two numbers (random choise) appear, the pupil have to create a place value model for each one of them after the child have to create a place value model for the result of subtraction of two and in the end the child have to write the number for the result of subtraction